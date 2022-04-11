Detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a Bronx man to death outside his apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that Antonio Iglesias, 56, bled out after being knifed in both legs outside his residence on the 1200 block of College Avenue in Concourse Village at about 2:33 p.m. on April 10.

A source familiar with the case stated that an unidentified suspect allegedly attacked Iglesias without provocation. The source said security camera footage that police obtained near the scene showed the assailant circling the block moments before the attack occurred.

Officers from the 44th Precinct found Iglesias wounded at the location while responding to a 911 call about a man stabbed.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet provided a description of Iglesias’ killer. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.