Bronx shooting across from playground leaves Harlem man dead: NYPD

Detectives in the Bronx continue to seek the suspect who gunned down an 18-year-old man from Harlem on Friday evening.

Police said that Nixon Rodriguez, 18, of Madison Avenue was fatally shot in front of a home on the 3300 block of Olinville Avenue, across the street from Magenta Playground, in Olinville at about 6:22 p.m. on June 2.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Rodriguez at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police did not provide any information regarding a possible motive.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, authorities said. Detectives were said to be looking for a male suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers who was last seen fleeing eastbound on White Plains Road.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 47th Precinct has seen a substantial decrease in shootings so far in 2023, according to the most recent available CompStat report.

Through May 21, the command had seen 13 incidents with 16 victims, down from the 21 shootings and 22 victims reported at the same time in 2022. Homicides were also down year-to-date, from 7 to 5.

On Friday, the NYPD announced continued decreases in murders and shootings citywide, while overall crime held flat, during the month of May.