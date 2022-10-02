Bronx shooting suspects sought for assaulting teenager

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for two suspects connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old teenager earlier this weekend.

The NYPD released video footage on Saturday night of the perpetrators connected to the shooting, which occurred at about 10:59 p.m. on Sept. 30 in front of 830 Olmstead Ave. in Unionport.

According to law enforcement sources, the 15-year-old male victim got into a dispute with the two unknown individuals.

The words eventually turned violent, cops said, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the youngster in the left ankle.

Following the shooting, authorities said, the pair of perpetrators fled the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. Police said the injured boy was taken by private means to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Both assailants were seen in the security camera footage inside a nearby bodega prior to the shooting.

Police said one of the suspects is believed to be in his 20s with a medium complexion and a thin build, who was last seen wearing a gray du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans and black sneakers.

His accomplice, authorities said, is also a twenty-something man with a light complexion and a thin build, who last wore a black hooded sweatshirt with an LA logo, along with dark jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.