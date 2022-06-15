Cops probe Bronx shooting that left man with abdomen wound

Detectives are investigating a Bronx shooting early on Wednesday morning that left a man seriously injured.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 1:13 a.m. on June 15 in front of an auto repair shop at 1510 Jerome Ave. in Concourse.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to the reported shooting, found the victim, a man in his 20s, shot once in the abdomen.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police sources did not have details regarding a suspect’s description, or a possible motive for the shooting. A source familiar with the case said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives, thus far, as they seek information about the incident.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.