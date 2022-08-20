Man takes fatal bullet to face in Bronx public housing complex shooting

The shooter who killed a man in a Bronx public housing complex shooting on Friday afternoon remains at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the rear of 700 East 156th St., located within the Saint Mary’s Park NYCHA Development in Melrose.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim was an off-duty NYCHA employee. It was not immediately known if he worked at the location.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police said two 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene by crime scene detectives.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Bronx man hit by stray bullet

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Bronx detectives are looking for the gunmen involved in another Friday shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured.

The victim, in this case, was a bystander walking with his wife, and caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when shots were fired at about 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 19 near an apartment building at 491 East 165th St. in Morrisania.

According to police, two individuals in a group hanging in front of the location spotted an unknown target near the scene and began firing. Three parked vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

But one of the shots went astray, authorities said, and struck the 47-year-old man in the left arm.

Following the shooting, police said, the suspects fled the location on foot, and were last seen heading northbound on Washington Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The victim’s wife was uninjured.

Late on Friday night, the NYPD released images of the shooters along with video of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.