Four firefighters injured after blaze tears through two Brooklyn brownstones

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
A firefighter covered in soot after operating at a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A two-alarm fire tore through two Brooklyn brownstones and injured four firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Department officials responded to a call at 278 and 280 Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 1. Units arrived to find the fire extending the third and fourth floors of the buildings, up through the roof.

More than 100 firefighters used four hose-lines to knock down the fire, which destroyed one vacant building and heavily damaged the occupied home.

Firefighters work to ventilate a roof during the inferno.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital and Methodist Hospital, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

No civilians were injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire, placed under control at 4:48 p.m., remains under investigation. It will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshals office.

Firefighters battle the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

