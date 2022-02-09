Brooklyn dad shot dead steps away from front door of his home

Detectives in Brooklyn are working to find the shooter who murdered a 36-year-old man steps away from his home early on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found Modassar Khandaker, 36, unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his head on the sidewalk in front of his residence on Forbell Street between Liberty and Glenmore Avenues in City Line at about 12;46 a.m. on Feb. 9.

EMS rushed Khandaker to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later. Sources said the victim was married with a four-year-old daughter.

According to sources familiar with the case, Khandaker was apparently ambushed by a gunman as he was coming home from work. So far, however, police did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.