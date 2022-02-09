Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn dad shot dead steps away from front door of his home

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Forbell Street in City Line, Brooklyn on Feb. 9, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives in Brooklyn are working to find the shooter who murdered a 36-year-old man steps away from his home early on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found Modassar Khandaker, 36, unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his head on the sidewalk in front of his residence on Forbell Street between Liberty and Glenmore Avenues in City Line at about 12;46 a.m. on Feb. 9.

EMS rushed Khandaker to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later. Sources said the victim was married with a four-year-old daughter.

Crime scene investigators worked past dawn Wednesday looking for evidence connected to the deadly shooting.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to sources familiar with the case, Khandaker was apparently ambushed by a gunman as he was coming home from work. So far, however, police did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect. 

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

