Brooklyn man shot to death in dispute with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend: NYPD

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the gunman who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s father during a dispute early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said Vernon Kelly, 49, was shot dead in front of a residence on Osborn Street in Brownsville at about 4:25 a.m. on April 20 after coming to his daughter’s aid and confronting the suspect.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the shooting stemmed from a feud that began earlier in the evening and resulted in Kelly’s daughter confronting the shooter in Brownsville. Police sources said she then called Kelly, who then came to the location from his home on Avenue K in Flatlands, about three miles away.

Shortly after arriving in Brownsville, police said, Kelly got into a dispute with the gunman in front of the Osborn Street home. The words then turned physical when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and blasted Kelly in the chest.

Authorities said the suspect, who was shirtless at the time, then ran from the scene, losing one of his shoes in the process. Police believe he may have hopped into a nearby purple, 2007 Chevrolet vehicle that fled the location.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed Kelly to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Teen shot in Manhattan

In an unrelated incident, cops are looking for the suspect who shot a 15-year-old boy in Manhattanville early Tuesday morning.

Police sources said the shooting happened just after midnight on April 20 in front of a business on West 125th Street, just west of Amsterdam Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim told detectives he was walking through the area when he heard a shot ring out, then suddenly felt pain in his shoulder. That’s when he discovered he had been hit by a bullet.

EMS rushed the teenager to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police have yet to ascertain a description of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.