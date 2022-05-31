Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Brooklyn shooting early Tuesday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Law enforcement sources said the victim took a fatal bullet to the head near the corner of Marcy and Lexington Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 1:40 a.m. on May 31.

Officers from the 79th Precinct discovered the mortally wounded man in front of a nearby apartment building on Lexington Avenue while responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the intersection.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Crime scene detectives were still scouring the location after sunrise Tuesday morning locating shells and other evidence.

According to the Citizen app, the NYPD’s Shotspotter sensor system — which is designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire and evoke a rapid police response — picked up as many as nine alleged gunshots at the time and location of the shooting. Police confirmed that nine shell casings were found at the location.

Police have not yet ascertained a motive for the homicide. Detectives are looking for the suspected shooter, whom police described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years of age and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, red-and-white shorts, white sneakers and a mask. He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound along Marcy Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.