Brooklyn subway stabbing: Three suspects sought for D train attack on teenager

Police in Brooklyn are looking for three subway stabbing suspects who attacked a teenager on board a D train Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the 17-year-old male victim was attacked on a Manhattan-bound D train near the Union Street station in Park Slope at about 9:12 p.m. on June 2.

According to authorities, three suspects — whom police described as teenagers wearing dark clothing — were involved in the attack, and departed the train at Union Street, fleeing to parts unknown.

Officers from the 78th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau, after being alerted to the attack, found the wounded teenager with a stab wound to his left leg.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a motive for the attack, police sources said Saturday morning. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.