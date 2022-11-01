Bushwick Film Festival reels in a new year

The Bushwick Film Festival is back to reel in audiences from all over the city. The festival will take place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 and will be screening over 100 films across the 5 days. All films will be screened in the Williamsburg Cinema.

Kweighbaye Kotee founded the festival 15 years ago and has since featured the works of almost 1000 filmmakers from 50 countries. Ever since its beginning, it has grown to be a widely anticipated event in Brooklyn, as well as a hub for cultural, artistic and economic growth.

“After having the experience of going fully virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021, we realized that we prefer to focus on live screenings which is what makes film festivals so special,” Kotee said. “It was great to find new ways to connect with audiences over the last two years, but connecting with filmmakers and our audiences in real life is really where our heart is.”

Nov. 1 will be opening night festivities, preparing for the screening days ahead at Lot 45. The Red Carpet reception will feature fancy cocktails by Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky. Other live events throughout the week include a networking and industry panel event at Circa Brewing Co. in Downtown Brooklyn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a screenplay reading and the closing ceremony. BFF is partnering up with the Metaverse for an online component, featuring NFT art shows, events and exclusive media.

Some highlighted films are:

Nov. 2

Shorts Block: New Yawkers

This collection of short films is exactly what it sounds like, New Yorkers and their individual stories. Topics featured include environmental and social justice, love, community, culture and more.

Whispers of War

Premiering in the U.S., this feature follows a primary school teacher in Berlin, Khalil, who recognizes his long-lost sister in war photos from his Kurdish hometown. His life crumbles as he advocates for media attention to the conflict to rescue his sister and it reaches his class in Berlin.

Shorts Block: Arthouse

This collection of short films explores the arthouse genre with colorful and exciting works. Highlights include the animated comedy Hot Toddy (with music by L.A. riotgrrls Slutever), silent film Earth to Zippy! and modernized screwball comedies by Director Mikey Bloom.

Nov. 3

Shorts Block: Killer Thrillers

This collection of short films is for adrenaline junkies. Two highlights of the block include Wild Bitch, which follows a reporter’s interview with a woman about a coyote that takes an eerie turn and Chaperone, which zones in on a young boy’s request to a middle-aged man and the darkness that ensues.

Nov. 4

Cuidando Al Sol I Sun & Daughter

Ten-year-old Lucia in the Bolivian Titicaca Lake is experiencing a crisis after her Father leaves for the capital of La Paz. While she waits for her father’s return, she experiences the emotions of how she’ll feel when he comes back.

Out of Breath

Set in the George Floyd protests in 2020, this film explores actor Jean-Michel’s life after a confrontation with a racist officer ends with him on the run and the officer dead.

Shorts Block: Crossing Borders

This collection of short films explores cross-cultural identities in different forms and the immigration experience. Highlighted films include Amandi Comes Home, Chiqui and Tejano Night.

Nov. 5

Unidentified Objects

A visit from a dwarf’s eccentric neighbor named Winona pushes Peter the misanthropic dwarf out of his NYC apartment and into a spontaneous road trip.

Nov. 7 is the 15th annual Bushwick Film Festival awards night. Lucky filmmakers can walk away with potential awards of Best Short (Doc/Narrative), Best Feature (Doc/Narrative), Best Web Series and others. For tickets, the full roster of films, highlights and further updates, visit bushwickfilmfestival.com.