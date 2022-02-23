Crooks sought for stabbing man in Brooklyn and driving off in his car

Detectives are looking for a duo who stabbed a man during a car sale in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 20 a 53-year-old man met up with the group to discuss the sale of a BMW in front of 2427 Hubbard Street. The suspects pulled out a knife and then stabbed the victim multiple times in his body.

The crooks then drove off in the victim’s 2013 Infinity JX35. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

