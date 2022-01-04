SEE IT: Hangry assailants attack Brooklyn Burger King worker over slow order

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for two hangry men who violently attacked a Brooklyn Burger King worker last month in a beatdown caught on camera.

Police released video on Monday night of the assault that occurred at about 6:14 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2021 inside the fast food joint at 1661 Linden Blvd. in Brownsville.

Citing police sources, WABC-TV reported that the two men went on the attack because their food order was taking too long for their liking.

The video footage shows one of the suspects hopping over the counter and accosting a 22-year-old male Burger King employee. A second perpetrator then approaches the counter.

The first assailant then pulls the employee back toward the counter, where the second suspect throws his fists at him. Police said the pair repeatedly punched the victim in the face and head while displaying a knife.

Several Burger King workers came to the victim’s aid, attempting to pull him away from the first suspect’s clutches. Meanwhile, the video shows a number of diners walking out on the chaos, while several other customers remain in their seats, looking on at the wild scene.

After the fast food employees managed to pull their injured comrade away, the pair of assailants casually headed for the exits themselves. Police said they were last seen heading on foot along Powell Street.

The incident was reported to the 73rd Precinct. EMS treated the injured worker at the scene for minor wounds.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.