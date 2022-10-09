Murder suspect sought in Brooklyn for deadly stabbing on street

Detectives in Brooklyn got a glimpse of a murder suspect who stabbed a 35-year-old man to death on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released images of the perpetrator sought for the fatal stabbing in front of an apartment building at 778 Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim — Kerwin Cox, 35, of Baltic Street — got into a verbal dispute with the suspect for unknown reasons.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed Cox multiple times in the torso. Following the attack, the assailant fled on foot along Franklin Avenue toward Eastern Parkway.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found Cox unconscious and unresponsive at the Franklin Avenue location. EMS rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died.

Police described the suspect as a man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded Nike sweatshirt, a blue baseball hat, blue jeans and blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.