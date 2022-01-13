Shooting at Brooklyn event hall leaves man critically wounded, woman injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

At least two people were injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn event hall early Thursday morning, leaving one man fighting for his life, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 inside the E&R Rental Hall at 1014 East 92nd St. in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found a 46-year-old man shot in the head at the location.

EMS units rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Later that morning, police were informed that a 33-year-old woman, who was at the event hall when the man was shot, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. She had gone home after the shooting, and sought medical assistance within the 67th Precinct’s confines.

Paramedics brought her to Kings County Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Sources familiar with the investigation said detectives are continuing to canvass the area for clues and security footage of the suspect, as well as any other potential victims connected with the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.