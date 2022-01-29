Suspect sought for high-rise Brooklyn shooting that left man dead

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a high-rise Brooklyn shooting on Friday evening that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Police said the homicide happened at about 5:34 p.m. on Ja. 28 inside a building within the Ebbets Field apartment complex at 1680 Bedford Ave. in Flatbush.

Sources familiar with the case said the unidentified victim was shot by an unknown suspect inside the staircase near the 11th floor. Residents called 911 after spotting the wounded man gasping for air near the entrance to an elevator.

Officers from the 71st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the location, found the victim lying outside the elevator on the 11th floor, with gunshot wounds to his head and arm.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police have yet to ascertain a description of the shooter, or a motive for the homicide, sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Possible suicide in Williamsburg

Meanwhile, police are investigating an early-morning shooting along a Williamsburg street on Saturday as a possible suicide.

Cops said the incident happened in Williamsburg at about 2:22 a.m. on Jan. 29 outside an apartment building at 209 Jackson St., off Woodpoint Road.

Officers from the 94th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for a man in need of assistance, found the 42-year-old male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld at this time, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the case said it’s believed the bullet wound was self-inflicted.