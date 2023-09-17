Cops seek suspect for Grand Central Station slashing

The suspect cops say slashed a man in the neck with an unknown object inside a Grand Central Station subway last week.

Cops released security camera footage on Sunday in an effort to identify the man they say slashed a straphanger in the neck inside Grand Central Station last week.

A 41-year-old man was standing on the southbound 4, 5, 6 platform at the station at around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 14 when police say he got into an argument with an unidentified man that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The unknown man then allegedly slashed the victim in the neck with an unknown object before fleeing the train on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone-Brooklyn in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a medium complexion, salt and pepper hair and a goatee. He is said to be between 35 and 45 years old, 5’10” to 6’ tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.