Bronx straphanger smashes subway conductor’s window after dispute: cops

Security camera footage of the suspect, cops say, smashed the window of a subway conductor after a dispute aboard a train in the Bronx.

A verbal dispute aboard a Bronx subway car turned violent over the weekend, when cops say a straphanger smashed the train conductor’s glass window, causing injury and chaos during an otherwise slow Saturday morning commute.

At around 8:20 a.m. on June 24, authorities say an unknown man got into an argument with a 42-year-old female conductor while aboard a southbound 5 train at the East 180th Street subway station.

When the train arrived at the East 138th Street-Grand Concourse station, the suspect allegedly exited the train and approached the conductor’s window. Police say the straphanger then proceeded to strike the conductor’s window with a hammer, causing the glass to break.

A piece of the glass window struck the conductor in the face, cops said, causing a laceration.

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction and the conductor was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a 5’5″ man with black dreadlocks and black facial hair. He weighs about 170 pounds and is believed to be about 30 years old. He was last seen wearing an orange hat, yellow vest, yellow t-shirt, gray pants and gray boots.