Bronx straphanger smashes subway conductor’s window after dispute: cops

A verbal dispute aboard a Bronx subway car turned violent over the weekend, when cops say a straphanger smashed the train conductor’s glass window, causing injury and chaos during an otherwise slow Saturday morning commute.
At around 8:20 a.m. on June 24, authorities say an unknown man got into an argument with a 42-year-old female conductor while aboard a southbound 5 train at the East 180th Street subway station.
When the train arrived at the East 138th Street-Grand Concourse station, the suspect allegedly exited the train and approached the conductor’s window. Police say the straphanger then proceeded to strike the conductor’s window with a hammer, causing the glass to break.
A piece of the glass window struck the conductor in the face, cops said, causing a laceration.
The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction and the conductor was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.
