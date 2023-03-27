Quantcast
Man dead after bloody slashing inside Brooklyn apartment: cops

File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday night, cops said.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside of 712 Crown Street in Crown Heights. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, identified by police as Jerry Crichlow, unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso and multiple slash wounds about his body.

EMS transported the male to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

