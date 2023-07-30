Brute on the lam after assaulting woman with weaponized sock in Kips Bay

Police are seeking to identify this man wanted in connection with an assault using a sock weapon.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 26-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after being assaulted at random by an unknown assailant wielding a sock weapon in Kips Bay.

Police say the woman was getting off an elevator at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, in a building at Third Avenue and 27th Street, when an unknown man jerked her back into the lift.

The man proceeded to strike her repeatedly in the back of the head with a sock filled with unknown heavy objects. He then nabbed $25 from the woman’s purse before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The woman was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The assailant has not been caught, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating him. The bespectacled man was captured on surveillance video wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a grey hat, and donning a lanyard, while carrying a black bag and a UPS box.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.