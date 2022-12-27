Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Making memories with Christmas carols at Washington Square Park

By Tequila Minsky
comments
Posted on
Over 200 assembled to welcome Christmas with song.
Over 200 assembled to welcome Christmas with song.
Photo by Tequila Minsky

“We came here to make memories,” a bundled up visitor from Alabama breathed on leaving Washington Square Park on Christmas Eve. She and her New York friends took the E train from uptown to Christmas carols in the park.  

Braving the bitter cold on Dec. 24, over 200 New Yorkers-at-large with Greenwich Village neighbors joined in this annual community singalong under the Arch. The Washington Square Association hosts the almost 100-year tradition of a holiday tree and related holiday activities. This event attracts children in the holiday mode,  locals who love to sing, and adults with the fondest memories of Christmases past. 

A distributed songbook of carols including words and music to over 25 favorites from “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Holy Night,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” helped those remember the words. Longer songs were abridged; the singing of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” for instance, started on Day 10.

Assembled enthusiatically sang their way through the Christmas Carol songbook.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Park Enforcement Patrol (PEP) singers accompanied by brass instruments.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Over 200 assembled to welcome Christmas with song.Photo by Tequila Minsky

The weather might have been brutal but the enthusiasm of the songsters kept them warm. 

The Rob Susman Brass Quartet carried the tunes with singers that included Parks Enforcement Patrol PEP Officer Singers.

About the Author

The Villager

The Villager, founded in 1933, is an award winning weekly newspaper serving New York City’s West and East Villages, Soho, Noho, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Lower East Side.

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC