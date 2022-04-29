A man was left in critical condition after being trapped under a school bus Friday morning, according to police sources.

Blood could be seen soaking in the concrete amidst crumbled surgical gloves in East 37th Street and 2nd Avenue. An 82-year-old man was crossing the street by the Queens-Midtown Tunnel when a school bus collided with him, sending him beneath the vehicle, an eyewitness told amNewYork Metro.

Kavon was driving an Access-A-Ride van behind the school bus when he saw the incident take place.

“I was driving behind this bus and I got out and was banging on the door because he kept trying to drive. He didn’t realize it,” Kavon said.

EMS rushed the injured to Bellevue hospital. The driver remained on the scene and the victim is in critical condition. No children were onboard at the time.