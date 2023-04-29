Filthy bigot on Upper West Side spreads his feces on Pride flags in hate crime

Police on the Upper West Side need the public’s help in finding the disgusting deviant who spread his own feces on Pride flags earlier this month.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now looking for the filthy bigot behind the homophobic incident, which occurred at 10 a.m. on April 15 at 201 West 95th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect entered the location, came across the Pride flag and proceeded to defecate on it. He then grabbed hold of a second Pride flag nearby and wiped his backside with it.

Moments later, cops said, the suspect exited the location and fled northbound on foot along Amsterdam Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 24th Precinct.

Police described the pooping perpetrator as a man in his 40s standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, and mismatched sneakers — one dark-colored, and the other white.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through March 31, the NYPD reported four hate crimes targeting people for their sexual orientation, according to the department. That’s a decrease from the nine reported through March 31, 2022.