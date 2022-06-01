NYPD cuffs serial Brooklyn graffiti vandal

The NYPD’s Citywide Vandals Task Force apprehended a serial subway graffiti artist targeting Brooklyn areas on Wednesday, police sources said.

Jeremiah Smith, 42, of 2174 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island was cuffed on June 1 for a long history of graffiti instances.

Smith has allegedly been plaguing the New York City subway stations for the last year by tagging the word “MEGA” on the walls of several platforms.

On May 15, police said, Smith allegedly used red spray paint to scrawl “MEGA T2B” onto the outside wall on 23 Carroll St. in Brooklyn, while on Jan. 8, Smith allegedly painted “SS T2B” and “MEGA T2B” on two subway cars at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 38 Street.

The string of instances reportedly began in September 2021 at the corner of 4th Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue, where it was reported Smith used black paint to tag the Bay Ridge Avenue “R” line train station southbound platform wall with the word “MEGA”.

Smith has 15 prior arrests that include graffiti spates, burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated harassment, and more, law enforcement sources said.