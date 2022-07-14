Man found shot in crashed truck near Cross Bronx Expressway in Washington Heights

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot near the Cross Bronx Expressway in Washington Heights on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 10:43 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the Washington Bridge ramp at West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found a red Dodge pickup truck near the entrance of the Cross Bronx Expressway from the bridge that had struck an area within the Bronx section of the roadway.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. Paramedics rushed the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.