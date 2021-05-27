Dead man found between two parked cars in Midtown: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man found unconscious between two parked cars in Midtown early Thursday morning.

Officers from the 10th Precinct located the man in front of an apartment building at 454 West 35th St. after being called to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. on May 27.

Law enforcement sources said the unconscious, unresponsive man had no obvious signs of trauma. Based on a preliminary investigation, sources familiar with the case indicated he may have suffered from a fatal drug overdose.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not yet determined his identity.

His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.