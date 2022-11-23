Two people slashed on L train at Union Square stop: cops

A good Samaritan was hospitalized Tuesday night after he attempted to intervene in a brutal Union Square subway slashing — and was attacked for his trouble, NYPD sources said.

According to police, the altercation occurred at around 10:30 p.m. aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train approaching the 14th Street-Union Square station.

While on board the train, cops said, a man got into a verbal argument with a female straphanger. The beef turned bloody, police sources said, when the male attacker lunged the woman and slashed her face with a sharp object.

Seeing the attack, law enforcement sources reported, another rider attempted to stop the assault. The good Samaritan grabbed the perpetrator and attempted to hold him back, only to be slashed himself, as the suspect sliced his head.

As the train pulled into the 14th Street-Union Square stop, police sources said, the suspect departed the train and fled on foot; both victims were helped off the train as police arrived on the scene.

EMS transported the injured pair to Bellevue Hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery.

The victims’ blood coated the train platform as police investigated the double slashing.

No arrests have been made; however, police say they are searching for a man with a dark complexion, approximately 6 foot 5, wearing all black clothing.

A source close to the investigation reports that a homeless individual is being looked into as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.