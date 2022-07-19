Horror in Harlem: Two teenage boys shot in hail of bullets in broad daylight

The NYPD is desperately seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect who shot two teenagers on a Harlem street Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, is now fighting for his life at a local hospital, according to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, is recovering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, Maddrey outlined the preliminary details about the shooting, which occurred at about 4:22 p.m. on July 19 along East 128th Street off Park Avenue.

According to Maddrey, both boys were walking along East 128th Street after visiting a deli when the unidentified male shooter arrived at the corner, pointed a gun at the youngsters and began firing.

Early on in the investigation, police believe the two teens were deliberately targeted, though it’s unclear if they knew the shooter.

Upon being fired upon, the chief said, the teenagers ran into the street, where the 14-year-old boy fell between two cars after being shot in the head. Maddrey said the 15-year-old boy was able to get assistance from a passerby, who called police for help.

After firing the shots, police said, the unidentified gunman fled the scene westbound along foot on East 128th Street toward Madison Avenue.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to the scene. The 14-year-old boy is now in “very, very serious condition,” according to Maddrey.

Amid the ongoing outburst of gun violence in New York, the chief made a desperate plea to Harlem and Upper Manhattan residents to assist police in finding the suspect responsible.

“Our children, our families, members of this community cannot go through this gun violence,” Maddrey said. “They shouldn’t have to. No one in New York should have to.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.