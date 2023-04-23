Quantcast
Queens

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Queens

By Lloyd Mitchell
DSC_4424 (3)
Firefighters work to extinguish a two-alarm blaze in South Richmond Hill, Queens early Sunday morning, April 23.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly tamed a two-alarm fire in Queens Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire Department personnel were called to 133-08 95 Ave. in South Richmond Hill just before 6:30 a.m. on April 23. Upon arrival, first responders reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home’s second floor.

More than 100 firefighters operated four hose-lines to knock down the main body of the blaze, smoke from which caused damage to nearby 133-07 95 Ave. Firefighters were forced to break all the windows in the building so the heavy smoke condition could dissipate.

Heavy smoke emanated from the second floor of the home.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and all searches of the building came up clear.

The fire was placed under control at 7:30 a.m. The FDNY’s fire marshal will investigate the cause.

