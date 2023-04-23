Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Queens

Firefighters quickly tamed a two-alarm fire in Queens Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire Department personnel were called to 133-08 95 Ave. in South Richmond Hill just before 6:30 a.m. on April 23. Upon arrival, first responders reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home’s second floor.

More than 100 firefighters operated four hose-lines to knock down the main body of the blaze, smoke from which caused damage to nearby 133-07 95 Ave. Firefighters were forced to break all the windows in the building so the heavy smoke condition could dissipate.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and all searches of the building came up clear.

The fire was placed under control at 7:30 a.m. The FDNY’s fire marshal will investigate the cause.