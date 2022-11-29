Staten Island shooting leaves man dead in hail of bullets: cops

Police on Staten Island are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 53-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 28 in front of 197 Broad St., a storefront with apartments above it in Clifton.

Officers from the 120th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim shot multiple times in the chest.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police sources said two unidentified men approached the victim moments earlier and fired numerous rounds at him. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, police reported.

Following the barrage of bullets, cops said, the suspects turned tail and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead roughly three hours later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Authorities described the suspects as men with dark complexions, with one wearing all-black clothing, and the other wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.