Child dies after fall from Bronx apartment window: cops

A 9-year-old boy is dead after falling from the window of a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon, cops said.

At around 4:11 p.m. on May 21, authorities were called to 240 Mount Hope Place, where officers observed the boy — identified as Miguel Ramos — unconscious and unresponsive on the ground beneath the building.

A preliminary investigation determined that the young boy plummeted from a window on the fourth floor that reportedly had an air conditioning unit in place.

The boy was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the fatal fall.

Neighbors told press on the scene that police responded quickly, and tried to revive the boy at the scene.

The incident comes not long after a 3-year-old girl was critically injured after falling from a sixth-floor window in Chelsea on April 16. Earlier that same day, a 2-year-old fell from the fifth floor of her Queens apartment, but landed on grass that softened the impact, ABC 7 reported.