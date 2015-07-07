LATEST PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
News

Apple to open first Queens store in Elmhurst neighborhood, emphasizes multilingual staff

An interior view of the Queens Center mall.

An interior view of the Queens Center mall. Photo Credit: Queens Center

By AMNY.COM
Print

Apple is set to open its first store in Queens on Saturday with a multilingual staff who will be able to help customers in 24 languages as well as English. 

The store in the Queens Center mall is located in the richly diverse neighborhood of Elmhurst. 

While the store will be similar to other Apple stores located in malls around the country, a spokesman told the Daily News in Tuesday editions that the difference at the Queens shop will be reflected in its embrace of the diversity of the community. Two-thirds of the staff will be fully bilingual. 

Otherwise, the store will also feature the usual genius bar and hands-on experience for over 140 Apple devices. 

This is the eighth Apple store in New York City. Only the Bronx and Brooklyn lack Apple stores. 

The Queens Center mall store opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

You can already make reservations for the genius bar online. 

By AMNY.COM

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants