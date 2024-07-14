Staten Island GOP members condemn the attack on former U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference on Staten Island on July 14, 2024.

Staten Island Republicans reacted to Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally held in Butler, PA, charging that extreme political polarization and “years of anti-Trump rhetoric” led to the tragic incident that left one rallygoer dead.

Assembly Member and Staten Island Republican Party Chair Michael Tannousis, along with other GOP officials including outspoken Trump supporter state Senator Andrew Lanza, held a press conference at the party’s Staten Island headquarters in New Dorp to condemn the violent, shocking and now-historic event.

Lanza said a “deranged, demonic shooter” is ultimately responsible for the attack, which occurred only about 10 minutes into Trump’s speech at the rally. The state senator believes that years of political fighting, hyperbolic statements and “demonizing” Trump are also largely to blame.

“Listen to what has been said about Donald Trump for 10 years,” Lanza said. “The left — Hollywood, the media, in government — have not said his policies are bad. They’ve demonized him.”

The state senator added that there has been a history of Trump opposition comparing the former president to, among other things, Hitler, which, he said, is not surprising it would give rise to vigilante justice.

“You turn on the television, any morning show, and you hear people who have a following, especially among young people, say things like, ‘he is Hitler,’” Lanza described. “What do you think is going to happen when you say the man running for office is Hitler?”

However, some observers note that the inflamed political rhetoric in recent years has been bipartisan — with Trump himself being criticized for using violent rhetoric against President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

‘Violence should not breed more violence’

City Council Member Joe Borelli added that political change should be made in the voting booth, not with violence.

“I hear policies brought up, bills introduced, I hear rhetoric. I look into what is being said, discussed and introduced, and I see that so many of these actions would have a detrimental impact on my family and constituents, and these things make me fundamentally mad, fundamentally angry,” Borelli said. “But the way I go about it, and the way we should be going about it, is winning at the ballot box. If you don’t like something I have to say, jump in the race, run against me.”

Tannousis said many people contacted him after yesterday’s incident asking what they can do to help support their preferred candidates.

“My answer to them is that violence should not breed more violence,” he said. “If you want to do something about it, make your voice heard on Election Day.”

Similarly, Lanza referred back to statements made by former U.S. presidents, as well as President Joe Biden yesterday, who all condemned the attack and said violence is not the answer.

“I hope people listen to former President Obama, who said last night, that we need to return to civility,” the state senator explained. “We have to listen to President Obama, because he’s right. All the former presidents had the right words. President Biden last night struck the right tone. Now he needs to follow through.”

Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who represents Staten Island and Brooklyn in Congress, was not at the press conference because she was in Milwaukee for the Republican National Conventions, Tannousis said.