Convoy of attackers sought for violent shooting and stabbing of three men on Bronx street | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a convoy of criminals responsible for shooting two people and stabbing a man in a violent, early-morning attack in the Bronx last month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. in front of a storefront on 3rd Avenue near East 137th Street in Mott Haven.

Police reported that a fleet of vehicles pulled up to the location before two unidentified individuals, one armed with a firearm, went on the attack.

Cops said the gunman shot a 25-year-old male victim in the back before turning his weapon against another 25-year-old victim, shooting him in the arm and torso.

At the same time, authorities reported, a second attacker, while wielding a cutting instrument, stabbed a 30-year-old victim roughly seven times about the torso.

Splitting up into different cards for their getaway, the assailants fled the scene. Cops said the shooter fled in a red, late-model Honda Civic. while the “cutter” escaped in a gray, late-model KIA Sorrento SUV, operated by an unidentified third suspect.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units. The three victims were brought to Lincoln and Montefiore Hospitals, and were listed in stable condition.

On Monday night, the NYPD released images of the suspects and their getaway vehicles.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.