Crook gets away with nearly $500 after robbing Bronx bank

Bronx detectives are looking for a thief who allegedly robbed a Bronx bank by passing a threatening note to an employee on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 5 at around 2:47 p.m., the suspect entered Ridgewood Savings Bank located a 3899 Sedgwick Ave. in Kingsbridge, and walked up to a 20-year-old female employee. He then passed a note to the victim demanding $20,000.

According to police sources, the note read: “This is a robbery. Give everything you have in your box. I have a gun in my pocket. If you give everything, no one is going to get hurt.”

In the end, the crook wound up snagging only $478 before fleeing the scene on foot, traveling southbound on Sedgwick Avenue.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect, where he is seen wearing a medical mask.

Police describe the suspect as having a slim build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, sunglasses, a light blue button-down shirt, light blue shorts, white sneakers, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential