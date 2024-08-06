Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly raped a woman in the Bronx on Aug. 5, 2024.

Police in the Bronx are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman after asking her for directions in the Bronx.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 5 at around 1:06 a.m., the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking in the vicinity of Bergen Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose when a strange man approached her.

The perp asked the woman for directions, police said, and without hesitation, began the vile attack. When it was over, the vicious suspect fled the scene on foot, eastbound on East 149 Street toward Brook Avenue.

Officers from the 40th Precinct arrived on scene and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo and description of the suspect. He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a multicolored design on the front, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a dark colored backpack.

The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Monday’s incident follows an attempted rape that occurred in the same precinct – the 40th Precinct – last Thursday. In both incidents, the victims are in their 30s, and both attacks occurred in the early morning hours. Police could not confirm yet if it is the same suspect, though they are continuing to investigate.

According to the latest crime statistics, there were 28 reported rapes in the precinct year to date, which is the same amount during this time in 2023.

The NYPD maintains that rape is the most underreported crime in the city. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).