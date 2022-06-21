Big Apple Buzz | Hugh Jackman gets COVID again, Mariah Carey enters Songwriters Hall of Fame and more

Things have been rough recently for Hugh Jackman.

First, the star of Broadway’s “The Music Man” lost out to Myles Frost, who plays Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical,” for best actor in a musical at the Tony Awards on June 13. The following day, it was announced that Jackman had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than six months.

“I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again,” Jackman said in a video he posted June 14 on Instagram and Twitter.

He then added that his “incredible standby” Max Clayton would be going on in his place as Harold Hill in the hit revival. Clayton will appear in the show through June 21…….

The normally nice Tom Hanks got angry when his wife Rita Wilson was almost knocked down to the ground by a group of overzealous fans seeking autographs on June 15 in Manhattan.

The crowd were trying to get the “Elvis” star’s autograph and photos as the couple headed to their car, when one of the fans bumped into Wilson, causing her to trip. According to TMZ, Hanks rushed to her rescue, put his hand on one guy, then hollered at the crowd, “This is my wife, back the f***k off.”

After giving everyone a menacing look, Hanks stormed off to their car……..

On June 16, Mariah Carey showed up for her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Big Apple wearing a dress by Oscar De La Renta, and dripping in diamonds from her ears, neck and wrist.

According to multiple outlets, the multi-Grammy Award winner chose 13 year-old Liamuni Segura to perform at the ceremony in her honor. Segura wowed the crowd with a medley of Carey’s hits which included “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” and “All I Want For Christmas.”

The 2022 Induction Gala inductees also included Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller and Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo of The Neptunes…….

Shark Tank’s Daymond John unveiled his portrait by photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth at Charles Saffati‘s Carlton Fine Arts on Madison Avenue. The celebrity photographer also showed pictures of John Legend, Tyra Banks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Salma Hayek and the Jonas Brothers.

Guests included Dr. Lee Phillips and Rick Friedman……

Sharon D. Clarke was honored at a reception celebrating her 2022 Tony Award nomination at the Redeye Grill in Midtown.

Sharon was feted by the producers of the upcoming production of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” in which Clarke will be reprising her role in the classic play, which was presented in the Young Vic in London and received rave reviews and acclaim. She was joined at the party by her co-star Wendell Pierce, who gave a touching toast to his leading lady and Tony winner Andre’ De Shields, who has just joined the “Salesman” cast.

Also joining was director Miranda Cromwell and producer Cindy Tolan along with Broadway luminaries including William Ivey Long, Michael Riedel, and Imogen Lloyd Webber.

Death of a Salesman begins performances on Broadway on Sept. 19 at the Hudson Theater…….

According to the Daily Mail, Hilaria Baldwin showed off her baby bump in a white sun dress, as she stepped out with her husband, Alec, and their two youngest children, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, who was reportedly born by a surrogate, on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on June 15.

The couple, who are expecting a baby girl, pushed the little ones in strollers as they enjoyed the NYC sunshine……..

We Hear

Oscar/Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose played basketball at a celebration of 20 years of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet in Manhattan on June 15……

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Dorinda Medley ran into Balthazar founder Keith McNally at the Tribeca restaurant recently.

On June 13, reported the Daily Mail, McNally posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram cuddled up in a booth, with a caption that said he and Medley had a “torrid affair” for “3 intense months” in 1996 — when she was married to her first husband, Ralph Lynch.

Medley then commented, “And the story continues….” adding an emoji with hearts over its eyes……

Sightings

Robert DeNiro presenting rapper Common with the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17…..

“Taurus” star and executive producer Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, at the post- party hosted by Rivulet Media and gaming lifestyle company Built By Gamers celebrating the North American premiere of Taurus during the Tribeca Film Festival…….

James Wilkie Broderick and his dad Matthew Broderick at the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration June 13 in Manhattan…….