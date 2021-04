Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty cop was arrested in Brooklyn for allegedly possessing child pornography.

At 10 a.m. on April 2, police say that NYPD Officer Mitchell Emile, 28, was arrested within the confines of the 84th Precinct. He was charged with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

At this time, the NYPD could not elaborate further on the nature of the crime or on Emile’s arrest.