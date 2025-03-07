Brooklyn man arrested for punching pregnant woman on Queens J train

Christopher Benitez was arrested for allegedly punching a woman on the J train.

A Brooklyn man was cuffed for allegedly punching a pregnant woman on the J train in Queens.

On March 7, Christopher Benitez, 33, was arrested in connection to the incident and was charged with third-degree assault.

At 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, a 37-year-old woman was on the J train at the Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer station when Benitez allegedly approached her and punched her in the face. Benitez then allegedly fled the train on foot to parts unknown.

The victim suffered a laceration, bruises, and pain to the right eye as a result of the assault, but was not hospitalized.

Benitez remained quiet as he walked out of the station house on Friday and down the long ramp at the Briarwood Station.