The son of a woman who was found dead with her legs bound in her Brooklyn home was arrested Thursday, nearly five months after the murder, the NYPD said.

Jayvon Mulzac, 28, who lives in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, allegedly strangled his 70-year-old mother, Noreen Mulzac, after binding her legs, according to police and the medical examiner. Noreen Mulzac, who worked as a nurse, was found by her daughter’s boyfriend on July 17, inside her home on Flatlands Third Street in Canarsie.

Police had been looking for Jayvon Mulzac since his mother was found. He was charged with her murder on Thursday, cops said.

Mulzac has at least six prior arrests, including one for a violent gunpoint robbery inside his mother’s home in 2006. He and two other men tied up his mother, duct-taped her mouth shut, pistol-whipped her and robbed her, according to the criminal complaint.