Chip Wade to succeed founder Danny Meyer as CEO of USHG

Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), announced that Chip Wade, current President & COO of USHG, will join the USHG Board of Directors, becoming the Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept 6. Continuing as Executive Chairman of USHG will be Danny Meyer, Founder and current Chief Executive Officer.

USHG is responsible for many of New York City’s restaurants, cafes and bars. They are known for their great service and inviting atmosphere.

In May 2019, Wade joined USHG as President and COO, ever since Wade and Meyer have been implementing long-term plans for the company’s growth. They have created an industry-leading senior leadership team.

In 2020, due to business closures, there was an immense 90% reduction in staff. The duo worked together to reopen USHG’s restaurants, and because of those efforts, the company is now surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic performance levels, with even more growth projected in the future.

In 2021 USHG launched their newest restaurant, Ci Siamo, it was a major financial success and a hit with restaurant attendees. Yet, at the same time, they were doubling the footprint of the new Daily Provisions brand, a breakfast cafe that’s open well into the night.

“Starting this company 37 years ago – with aspirations to open just one successful restaurant – and seeing the outstanding and inspirational role our colleagues have come to play in our industry – has been the personal and professional joy of a lifetime,”said Meyer. “When Chip joined us three years ago, our hope was that he’d one day be prepared to succeed me as USHG’s leader, and that day has unquestionably arrived. He is an exemplary operational leader, wholly dedicated to our team members and committed to their professional and personal growth. We’ve partnered together and navigated the business through an incredibly challenging period emerging healthier than ever. This is the ideal time for me to hand Chip the baton.”

Wade joined the USHG Executive team following a 30-year-long position in operational leadership in the hospitality industry. Wade has spent 17 years working in leadership positions, overseeing operations and developmental potential, at Red Lobster and Darden Restaurants. His work at these chains enhanced financial performance and allowed the restaurants to receive their best-in-industry people metrics. Wade brought companies from good to great.

“I am honored and humbled by today’s announcement,” says Wade. “Working with Danny over the past three years has been a career highlight, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together. Day in and day out, I have the unique privilege of witnessing the power of hospitality and the success of an employee-first model, evident across all USHG businesses. As CEO, I’m looking forward to accelerating our growth through cultural, operational and financial performance, in addition to driving new business priorities.”

In his new position, Meyers will continue to work with the SHG leadership team to create new and fresh restaurant concepts. He will focus on innovation and expansion while also seeing that the USHG culinary, beverage and restaurant management leadership teams are up to par with the recent high-scale standards they have been producing.