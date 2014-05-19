LATEST PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
News

Column: Microsoft faces a tough crowd

Minyanville

Minyanville

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE
Print

It was only eight months ago that Microsoft released the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2, but here we are again, with a press event scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT tomorrow.

Bloomberg believes that Microsoft will show off a smaller, "mini" version of the Surface, as well as upgrades for the current lineup. Details are scarce, and the rumor mill has been relatively quiet about this product announcement -- a silence that, in its own way, speaks volumes.

Microsoft's tablets haven't done well. The software giant was forced to write down $900 million on unsold stock last year, and while sales have improved in recent months, this progress owes more to steep price cuts than it does to last September's upgrades.

At 2 pounds, the Surface Pro 2 isn't all that portable. Hobbled with Windows RT, the Surface 2 isn't all that useful. Throw in a Windows 8 experience that's still under development, and you've got yourself a tough sell.

Full story at Minyanville.

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants