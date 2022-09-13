Cops cuff shooter that claimed man’s life in early morning Brooklyn shooting in January

A man was arrested for allegedly killing another man in a violent shooting in Brooklyn last winter.

Police say that at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 1491 Broadway. Upon their arrival, police found that 44-year-old Rhodesia Moore had been shot multiple times in his neck and torso.

Law enforcement sources say that the suspect arrived on the scene in a Honda Accord, got out of the vehicle, walked up to the 44-year-old man and opened fire. The suspect then fled the scene in the Accord.

Paramedics rushed Moore to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sept. 12, police arrested 27-year-old Tyress Blackman in connection to the incident. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.