Cops looking for man who allegedly groped and robbed woman at Brooklyn subway station

Police are looking for this man who allegedly groped and robbed a woman at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday (NYPD)

A 35-year-old woman was groped and robbed at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday while she was refilling her MetroCard, according to police.

Police said that an alleged pervert approached the woman from behind at the McDonald Avenue and Avenue N station at around 9:30 a.m. and aggressively squeezed her chest while she was adding funds to her MetroCard.

The woman fell to the ground and her iPhone spilled out of her purse. When the victim looked to retrieve it, the suspect grabbed it and slapped the 35-year-old in the face. The suspect then fled the station with the iPhone.

The victim was not physically injured and declined medical attention at the scene.

Police have released an image of the suspect, obtained from the station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).