Universal curbside organics collection rolls out in Queens this week

The city is rolling out universal curbside organics collection in Queens on Monday, Oct. 3 — the city’s first borough-wide collection of food and yard waste.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) will pick up the compostable waste from the curb weekly in the World’s Borough — no sign-up required.

DSNY is piloting the program for about three months until late December, pausing for the winter, and then restarting it in March.

Leaf and yard waste, food waste, and food-soiled paper can all go in a bin, and New York’s Strongest will pick it up on the same day as recycling.

Separately put out recyclables, such as metal, glass rigid plastic, beverage cartons, clean recyclable paper, and cardboard.

Do not mix in trash like diapers, hygienic products, animal waste, wrappers and packaging, or foam products.

DSNY gave out free brown bins on request until this past Saturday, but any bin with a secure lid works so that the rats can’t get in. You can also order a Sanitation decal online for your composting bin.

Queens buildings with 10 or more units also automatically got a brown bin, according to the agency.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the new organics initiative in August, billing it as the largest composting program in the nation, covering 2.4 million residents in the Big Apple’s largest borough by area.

It’s the successor to former Mayor de Blasio’s program, which spread neighborhood by neighborhood and required a sign up, but Adams slammed that effort as just “symbolic” for capturing waste from less than one in 10 of eligible buildings.

The previous scheme continues for New Yorkers living in parts of Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

Other cities like San Francisco and Seattle have had universal composting collection for years.

About one-third of the 24 million pounds of trash hitting the curb in the Five Boroughs every day is organics, which could be diverted from dumps.

When the city sends the materials to the landfill meshed with other garbage, they decompose and emit the highly-polluting greenhouse gas methane.

By collecting them separately, the city can convert the organics into compost and repurpose that as nutritious soil in the parks, while also cutting the harmful emissions.

For more information on the city’s organics collection program, visit visit nyc.gov/curbsidecomposting. DSNY decals are available at nyc.gov/CompostingBinDecal.