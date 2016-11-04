Election Day resources for NYC voting issues

Here are some phone numbers to call if you encounter any problems.

It has been a long election season, but we’ve finally made it.

Now that Election Day is here, it’s important to make sure that your vote is counted, especially in a presidential race where accusations of rigged elections and voter fraud have already been made.

Here are some resources that will help if you run into issues at your polling site.

Where and when do I vote?

Voters registered in New York City can cast their ballot at their polling site between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Not sure where your polling site is? Visit votersedge.nyccfb.info, which is run by the New York City Campaign Finance Board in partnership with MapLight, to find out how to make your voice is heard.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

There are two ways you can find out whether you’re registered to vote: Call the NYC Board of Elections at 1-866-868-3692 or visit voterlookup.elections.state.ny.us.

What do I do if I’m registered to vote but not on the list when I arrive?

If you arrive at your polling site before 9 p.m. and your name is missing from the voter list but you are registered to vote, ask to fill out an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot can be cast on Election Day by anyone who believes they are eligible and registered to vote, but are not on the official list of voters. After the election, the BOE will then check its records and count the ballot if the person is found to be eligible.

Who can I contact if I experience an issue while voting?

There are several state and local agencies that you can contact if you experience issues while trying to cast your ballot on Election Day. Below are a few useful phone numbers and emails to keep handy.

NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office:

Hotline – 1-800-771-7755

Email – civil.rights@ag.ny.gov

New York State Board of Elections:

Hotline – 518-486-7858

Email – enforcement@elections.ny.gov

New York City Board of Elections: