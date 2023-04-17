F and M train service suspended after woman hit by train in Chelsea

A woman is recovering after she was struck by a train in Chelsea, prompting a massive emergency response and train service to be stalled on Monday morning, NYPD and MTA sources said.

According to the NYPD, a woman—who was on the roadbed—was struck by a Southbound F train as it rolled into the 23 Street Station on 6th Avenue at approximately 10:54 a.m. on April 17. While police sources state that they are still investigating exactly how the incident unfolded, they confirmed that the woman who has yet to be named was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS where she is reportedly in stable condition.

The train remained stalled in the station, leading cops and MTA staff to evacuate and cordon off the area. Straphangers were led back up to the surface via a staircase coated in blood.

According to MTA sources, Southbound F and M trains are running express from 34 St-Herald Square to West 4 Street.