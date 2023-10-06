Quantcast
Brooklyn

FDNY takes down fire in Brooklyn junkyard

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
The FDNY took on a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn junkyard.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly doused out flames in the office area of a junkyard in Brooklyn.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, the FDNY responded to a fire at T & A Scrapyard, located at 5709 Preston Ct. Upon their arrival, Fire Department personnel from East Flatbush and Canarsie were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighting operations were hampered by live wires burning on the rear of the trailer. Hazmat Company 1 removed two propane cylinders from the premises, which has had eight fires over the last three years.  
 
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Searches in the work trailer yielded negative results.
 
The cause will be determined by the FDNY’s fire marshal office. 
 
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
