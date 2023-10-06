FDNY takes down fire in Brooklyn junkyard

The FDNY took on a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn junkyard.

Firefighters quickly doused out flames in the office area of a junkyard in Brooklyn.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, the FDNY responded to a fire at T & A Scrapyard, located at 5709 Preston Ct. Upon their arrival, Fire Department personnel from East Flatbush and Canarsie were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighting operations were hampered by live wires burning on the rear of the trailer. Hazmat Company 1 removed two propane cylinders from the premises, which has had eight fires over the last three years.

Firefighters used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Searches in the work trailer yielded negative results.



The cause will be determined by the FDNY’s fire marshal office.