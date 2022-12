Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, FDNY units responded to the fire at 88 Miller Avenue in East New York. Units converged on the location to find fire in the rear walls.

Members stretched and operated two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. The fire was brought under control just after 2 p.m.

Searches throughout the residence were negative. The fire displaced roughly 8 people as a result.