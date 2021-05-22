Five-alarm blaze rips through Greenwich Village restaurant

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a five-alarm inferno in Greenwich Village early Saturday morning, the Fire Department reported.

According to Fire Department sources, the blaze ignited at about 12:36 a.m. on May 22 inside of 163 Bleecker St., a two-story structure that houses Uncle Ted’s Chinese Cuisine on the first floor and a yoga studio above it.

The FDNY reported that the “stubborn fire” quickly spread throughout the structure, and threatened to spread to adjoining buildings. That led, eventually, to a fifth-alarm call that brought out more than 200 firefighters from 44 units to conduct exterior operations to limit the fire’s spread.

Fire Department sources said the injured firefighters suffered minor wounds and were treated at local hospitals. No civilian injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control at about 5:32 a.m. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.